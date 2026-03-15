Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,570,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,026,165 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 8.78% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $3,574,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average is $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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