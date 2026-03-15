Chiron Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,430,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,852,680,000 after purchasing an additional 161,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,017,006,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,058,303,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,161,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,371,000 after buying an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,715,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,540,000 after buying an additional 406,146 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR opened at $141.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $155.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $857.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.92 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 28.84%.The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.87%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

Further Reading

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