iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,653,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810,351 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Bank of America Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned 27.02% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $6,853,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $159.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $172.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.2627 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

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