Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE ACV opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04.

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Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

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Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund maintains a diversified portfolio of convertible securities, corporate bonds, dividend-paying common stocks and preferred securities. By blending credit and equity-linked instruments, ACV aims to generate attractive yield while participating in potential upside as issuers’ share prices appreciate.

The fund is managed by Virtus Investment Partners and employs a bottom-up, research-driven process to identify opportunities across sectors and geographies.

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