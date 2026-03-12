White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,825,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,787,000 after acquiring an additional 213,501 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 119,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VCIT stock opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3026 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

