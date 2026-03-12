Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Stock Holdings Increased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 6.5% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $42,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 263.7% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 1,111,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 858.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 319,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 286,518 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 100,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VXUS opened at $79.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $84.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

