Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

XPOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.72.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XPOF

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.88). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 10.90%.The firm had revenue of $82.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness is a leading franchisor and operator of boutique fitness studios headquartered in Irvine, California. The company specializes in developing, marketing, and supporting a portfolio of fitness brands that deliver low-impact cardio, strength training, and mindful movement workouts. Through its asset-light franchise model, Xponential provides entrepreneurs with proprietary studio designs, branded equipment, digital support, and comprehensive training programs to ensure consistent member experiences.

Its portfolio comprises core brands such as Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row House, Rumble, AKT, and STRIDE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.