2,039 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Purchased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,230,003,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,037.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,178,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,764,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,779 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,789.9% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,596,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,850 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,596,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,316 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

IWM opened at $252.85 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $271.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.86. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

