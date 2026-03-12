14,947 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Acquired by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $192.67 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.27.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

