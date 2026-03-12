The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 294,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398,769 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $14,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,875,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,787,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 52.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,314,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $197,362,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $192,524,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 326.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,048,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,404,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 102,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $3,131,112.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,255.70. This trade represents a 98.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $91.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 15.31%.The firm had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Positive Sentiment: Possible OpenAI partnership and related investor excitement are driving hopes for new AI-driven demand and higher-ad monetization, a catalyst that could materially re-rate TTD if confirmed. This optimism has buoyed trading interest and short-term upside potential. Trade Desk Pops on Possible OpenAI Deal—Game Changer or Headfake?

Analyst/market commentary is mixed: several bullish pieces highlight re-rating potential if AI catalysts materialize, but such coverage can be optimistic and is not a guarantee of sustained upside. These narratives keep volatility elevated. Negative Sentiment: Wedbush downgraded TTD following the OpenAI announcement, signaling that some analysts see execution and margin risks or believe the stock’s valuation already prices in much of the upside; downgrades can pressure shares by reducing institutional demand. Wedbush Downgrades The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) Amid OpenAI Deal Announcement

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

