Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $64.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vontier Corporation $VNT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,534,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,466 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $64,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vontier by 7.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vontier by 39.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VNT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vontier from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price objective on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE VNT opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Vontier Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $808.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.12 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 13.20%.Vontier’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.