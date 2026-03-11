Christopher Mead Sells 4,000 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Mead sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $908,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 19,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,778.72. This represents a 17.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of AJG stock opened at $211.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.90. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $195.00 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: AJG completed a small strategic acquisition — S Philips Surety & Insurance Services — to expand its surety capabilities, supporting revenue growth and specialty product distribution. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires S Philips Surety & Insurance Services, Inc.
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights a recent quarterly dividend increase to $0.70 (annualized $2.80) and continued institutional ownership — modestly supportive for income-focused holders and a sign of capital-return discipline. MarketBeat: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock
- Positive Sentiment: Gallagher published its 2026 Employee Communications Report showing demand for change-management communications — a PR/insights piece that can help win consulting engagements in HR and benefits advisory. 61% of organizations have no formal change communication strategy despite ranking it as their most pressing need
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus is an overall “Hold” with a consensus target near $281.76, indicating limited near-term upside from current levels and mixed sell-side sentiment. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a critical piece arguing AJG’s investment case is “cloudy” because AI could disrupt brokerage/advisory economics and justify a lower valuation — a thematic risk that can pressure sentiment and multiples. Arthur J. Gallagher: Cloudy Investment Case Due To AI Disruption Risk
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: VP Scott R. Hudson sold 3,800 shares (avg ~$227.57) on Mar. 6 — disclosed in an SEC filing — which can be interpreted negatively by traders watching insider activity. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Scott Hudson Sells 3,800 Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Another insider sale: VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares (avg ~$227.12) on Mar. 5 — a sizable reduction in his holding that adds to negative insider-sentiment signals. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Christopher Mead Sells 4,000 Shares
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,877,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,338,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,674,000 after buying an additional 3,330,205 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 107.1% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 735,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,226,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $42,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Mizuho raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $272.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $279.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $285.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.76.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.
The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.
