NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Cut by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.64.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,168,120 shares of company stock valued at $210,900,814 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $184.77 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

