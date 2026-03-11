BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 67,990 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $36,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in BorgWarner by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 218.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $1,876,000. Columbia Bank purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,016,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.31.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.0%

BWA opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $151,265.32. Following the sale, the vice president owned 66,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,240.54. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,021 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $721,520.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 204,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,822.98. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 63,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,877,662 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

