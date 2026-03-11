Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,407,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 93.7% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $6,929,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,514,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $168.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.64.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 12.26%.The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore set a $174.00 target price on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 45,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $7,237,508.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 321,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,535,887.52. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $581,586.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 118,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,407,982.40. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

