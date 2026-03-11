Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) versus Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Head to Head Analysis

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) and Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Solar Integrated Roofing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tigo Energy has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Integrated Roofing has a beta of -1.61, indicating that its stock price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tigo Energy -1.82% -263.41% -17.81% Solar Integrated Roofing N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tigo Energy and Solar Integrated Roofing”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tigo Energy $103.54 million 2.66 -$1.88 million ($0.05) -78.00 Solar Integrated Roofing $37.31 million 0.03 -$27.40 million ($0.03) 0.00

Tigo Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Integrated Roofing. Tigo Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solar Integrated Roofing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tigo Energy and Solar Integrated Roofing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tigo Energy 1 0 2 0 2.33 Solar Integrated Roofing 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tigo Energy presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Tigo Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Solar Integrated Roofing.

Summary

Tigo Energy beats Solar Integrated Roofing on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels. The company was formerly known as Landstar Development Group, Inc. and changed its name to Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. in November 2015. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

