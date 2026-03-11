Brokerages Set Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target at $7.72

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th.

PTLO stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. Portillo’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 2.64%.The company had revenue of $185.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Portillo’s by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portillo’s, Inc operates a fast?casual restaurant chain best known for its Chicago?style menu, featuring Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago?style hot dogs, char?grilled burgers, salads, crinkle?cut fries and hand?spun milkshakes. In addition to its signature sandwiches and dogs, the company offers a selection of desserts—including its famous chocolate cake and frozen custard—as well as catering services designed to bring its Midwestern flavors to corporate and social events.

The company was founded in 1963 by Dick Portillo, who opened the first Portillo’s in Villa Park, Illinois.

