Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $29,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Exelon by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Exelon by 34.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,054,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,297 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 21.5% during the third quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 4.0% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 5.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

