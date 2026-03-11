Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,404 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,545 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $27,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $6,723,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,173,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,137,000 after acquiring an additional 52,338 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 39,997 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 139,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stephens set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $59.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 1.1%

GBCI opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kalispell, Montana, serving communities across the western United States. Through its primary banking subsidiary, Glacier Bank, the company offers a range of financial products, including commercial and consumer lending, deposit accounts, treasury management, mortgage banking, wealth management and insurance services. With locations in dozens of branches across Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, Washington, Colorado and Arizona, it caters to individuals, small businesses and agribusiness clients.

Since its establishment in the mid-20th century as a community-focused savings institution, Glacier Bancorp has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions of regional banks, strengthening its presence in local markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.