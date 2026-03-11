Capital World Investors Has $1.32 Billion Holdings in Bunge Global SA $BG

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,709 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.08% of Bunge Global worth $1,316,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. Glencore plc acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,665,496,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter worth $535,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,560,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 719.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 303,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 266,827 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research cut Bunge Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.90.

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $124.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.16%.The company had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

