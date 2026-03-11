Capital World Investors Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,927,102 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,576 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,195,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,880 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 21,875 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.73 per share, with a total value of $1,087,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at $732,711,572.41. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $81,946.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,575.12. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.8%

ABT opened at $110.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.29. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.27 and a one year high of $139.06. The company has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.74%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.