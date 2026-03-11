Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,547,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,337 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $696,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,567 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,674,000 after purchasing an additional 306,541 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.6% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $6,143,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 58.3% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $253.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.04 and a 12 month high of $267.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.48. The stock has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.95.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

