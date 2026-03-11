Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 4,564 Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,564 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Primoris Services from $138.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 7,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $1,062,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,127,376. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Primoris Services stock opened at $133.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.36. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $174.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

About Primoris Services

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides a wide range of specialty contracting services across North America. The company’s operations span pipe fabrication, pipeline construction, mechanical and electrical installations, civil and structural work, and maintenance services. Primoris serves clients in the energy, utility, transportation, water and wastewater, and industrial markets, delivering turnkey solutions from design and engineering through construction and operations support.

Within its two primary business segments—Pipeline & Facility and Civil & Utility—Primoris offers pipeline installation, compressor station construction, pump station projects, and above-ground facility work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.