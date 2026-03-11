Eversource Energy $ES Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,158 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Eversource Energy worth $75,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 419,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 386,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,521,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,652,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,422,000 after acquiring an additional 691,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 160,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 118,971 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $576,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,579.10. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $193,239.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,982.68. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,079. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.90.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.93%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

