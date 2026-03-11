21,511 Shares in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 53.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 732,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 254,501 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $3,021,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $1,130,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 83.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 631,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,476,000 after buying an additional 287,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 177.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. Zacks Research downgraded Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Invesco in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.46.

NYSE IVZ opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.50%.

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

