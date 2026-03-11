Nordson Corporation $NDSN Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3,180.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $272.46 on Wednesday. Nordson Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $305.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $669.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.68 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 18.39%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Wall Street Zen raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Insider Activity

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 8,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.04, for a total value of $2,556,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,814.72. The trade was a 54.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundaram Nagarajan sold 41,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $12,258,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,824 shares in the company, valued at $19,010,286.24. The trade was a 39.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,577 shares of company stock valued at $21,484,216. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company’s portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson’s offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

