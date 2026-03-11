Capital World Investors Sells 750,848 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Capital World Investors lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,348,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750,848 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $473,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.16.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

In other news, EVP Erik Storey Snell sold 39,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,799,608.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,087.50. This represents a 52.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $2,896,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,520.20. This represents a 26.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 620,550 shares of company stock valued at $44,127,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price target on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

