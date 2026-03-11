Francis Lo Sells 38,074 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) insider Francis Lo sold 38,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $574,536.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 321,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,482.03. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Francis Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Francis Lo sold 79,590 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,411,130.70.

On Friday, January 2nd, Francis Lo sold 3,125 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $50,250.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Francis Lo sold 4,394 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $76,895.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Francis Lo sold 113,890 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,773,267.30.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 2.19.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

