Robert Stallings Purchases 20,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Stallings purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $453,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 169,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,929.03. This represents a 13.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $327.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.09 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.52%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.17.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

