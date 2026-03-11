Sarah Blake Sells 30,700 Shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) CAO Sarah Blake sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $399,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sarah Blake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Sarah Blake sold 300,000 shares of Venture Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $3,555,000.00.

Venture Global stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. Venture Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Venture Global ( NYSE:VG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Venture Global had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a boost from Venture Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Positive Sentiment: Company assurance on deliveries: Venture Global told customers its Plaquemines Phase 1 export plant will deliver contracted LNG on schedule and at agreed prices, reducing short?term delivery and contract?price risk amid geopolitical uncertainty. Venture Global pledges on-time LNG deliveries

Analyst stance: mixed ratings and price targets (consensus around ~$12.90) — some upgrades/target raises but also underweight/hold views, leaving street sentiment balanced overall. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares at about $11.83 on March 9 (?$11.8M), a sizeable block that can increase selling pressure and weigh on intraday liquidity. Thomas Earl SEC filing

Large insider selling — Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares at about $11.83 on March 9 (?$11.8M), a sizeable block that can increase selling pressure and weigh on intraday liquidity. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales — CAO Sarah Blake sold large tranches recently (300,000 shares at ~ $11.85 on March 5 and a separate sale of 30,700 shares), which adds to market concern about insider liquidity needs or portfolio rebalancing. Sarah Blake SEC filing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Venture Global in the third quarter worth about $3,641,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the third quarter valued at about $13,632,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Venture Global by 61.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after buying an additional 233,978 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,706,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Venture Global by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 562,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 388,892 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Venture Global to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Venture Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Venture Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

