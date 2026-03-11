Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives $4.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

BEEM opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Global by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 53,640 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beam Global by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares during the period. T3 Companies LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is a developer of solar-powered infrastructure solutions designed to support the transition to clean energy and electric transportation. Headquartered in California, the company specializes in producing off-grid EV charging units, solar canopy systems and energy storage solutions that can be rapidly deployed in urban, rural and remote environments. By integrating photovoltaic panels with battery storage and charging hardware, Beam Global’s products aim to reduce reliance on grid power and lower carbon emissions at charging locations.

The company’s flagship product, EV ARC, is a standalone, solar-powered electric vehicle fast-charging kiosk that requires no construction, trenching or utility upgrades.

