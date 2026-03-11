Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,627 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 14.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 357,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Director insider buy — Director John E. Bachman purchased 16,000 shares at ~$6.46, increasing his stake ~28%, a commonly viewed signal of insider confidence. Director Acquires $103,360.00 in Stock

In other news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,950.82. This trade represents a 27.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,141 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $30,023.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 124,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,369.28. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 81,347 shares of company stock worth $475,066 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Zacks Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.68.

GO stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $620.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 4.80%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company’s unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

