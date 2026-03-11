Intech Investment Management LLC Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. $DNLI

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,069 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 17,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $284,097.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 282,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,662. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 35,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $580,767.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,744.50. This represents a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $23.77.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s research leverages a proprietary Blood–Brain Barrier Transport Vehicle (TV) platform designed to enable large molecules, including antibodies and enzymes, to penetrate the central nervous system. Denali’s approach includes small molecules, monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy candidates aimed at key drivers of disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia.

Among Denali’s lead programs is an orally delivered leucine?rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor for Parkinson’s disease, and an anti?TREM2 antibody designed to modulate microglial activity in Alzheimer’s patients.

