Tabor Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 37,105 BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at about $172,312,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,928,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,572,000 after buying an additional 1,320,849 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,520,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after purchasing an additional 366,121 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,329,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $46,481,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.69. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $79.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a net margin of 7.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut BellRing Brands from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high?protein, better?for?you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin?off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health?conscious consumers through a portfolio of well?known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready?to?drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

