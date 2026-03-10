Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $135.53 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $135,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,304,824,000 after buying an additional 121,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $2,138,031,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,345,924,000 after purchasing an additional 291,280 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,285,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,710,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,210,618,000 after purchasing an additional 215,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

UBS raised its price target on GS, citing a stronger capital markets outlook — a signal to investors that analysts expect continued fee and underwriting strength.

Goldman is pitching a new product to hedge funds letting them take long or short positions on corporate loans, which could grow trading flow and fee opportunities in credit markets.

Goldman Sachs Alternatives invested in Schellman to expand AI governance and compliance offerings — a strategic move to boost fee-bearing private markets and services revenue tied to AI oversight demand.

Goldman is positioned on IPO pipeline activity (e.g., Nscale funding and pre-IPO work), suggesting potential future underwriting and advisory fees.

Goldman research and market notes (on momentum trades, ETF flows and oil) are guiding client positioning but are informational rather than immediate revenue drivers.

Goldman commentary on oil and commodities highlights volatility and longer-term scenarios for energy prices — relevant for trading desks but not a direct corporate-credit event.

Regulatory transparency filings show Goldman holdings in Ontex; routine disclosure that has limited market impact.

Goldman-led lenders are bracing for losses on debt tied to Arclin after demand cooled — a credit loss scenario that could pressure provisions or mark-to-market results for underwriting/loan exposures.

Broader market moves — bond sell-offs on inflation fears and rising ETF short activity — raise trading volatility that can both help or hurt GS trading revenues; the immediate read is higher risk to near-term results.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $832.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $984.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $917.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $842.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.95 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,859,810.84. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $990.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $916.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

