iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Bought by Winthrop Capital Management LLC

Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,108 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656,682 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,116,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,473,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,316 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,125,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,986,000 after buying an additional 943,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.27 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

