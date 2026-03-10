Ducky (DUCKY) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $298.61 Million

Ducky (DUCKY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Ducky has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Ducky token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ducky has a total market capitalization of $298.61 million and approximately $474.86 thousand worth of Ducky was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,631.50 or 0.99692153 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ducky

Ducky’s launch date was November 6th, 2024. Ducky’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ducky is duckycoin.vip. Ducky’s official message board is duckycoins.medium.com. Ducky’s official Twitter account is @duckycoinvip.

Ducky Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ducky (DUCKY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ducky has a current supply of 420,690,000,000 with 414,400,864,566 in circulation. The last known price of Ducky is 0.0007011 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $348,722.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://duckycoin.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ducky directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ducky should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ducky using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

