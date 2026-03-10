Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,458,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $150,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,795,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,979,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,924,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 867,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,835 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84,502.3% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,735,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,341,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of D opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.