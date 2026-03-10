Succinct (PROVE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.78 Million

Succinct (PROVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Succinct has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Succinct has a market capitalization of $52.78 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Succinct was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Succinct token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Succinct was first traded on January 20th, 2025. Succinct’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Succinct is blog.succinct.xyz. Succinct’s official Twitter account is @succinctlabs. Succinct’s official website is www.succinct.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Succinct (PROVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Succinct has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 195,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Succinct is 0.27146891 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $6,112,903.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.succinct.xyz/.”

