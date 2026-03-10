Ribbita by Virtuals Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $171.37 Million (TIBBIR)

Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Ribbita by Virtuals token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ribbita by Virtuals has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Ribbita by Virtuals has a total market capitalization of $171.37 million and $8.24 million worth of Ribbita by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ribbita by Virtuals Token Profile

Ribbita by Virtuals’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Ribbita by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @ribbita2012. The official website for Ribbita by Virtuals is app.virtuals.io/virtuals/18820.

Ribbita by Virtuals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Ribbita by Virtuals has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Ribbita by Virtuals is 0.16274986 USD and is up 8.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $7,963,650.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/18820.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbita by Virtuals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbita by Virtuals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ribbita by Virtuals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

