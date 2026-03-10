Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Acquires 20,497 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 428,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,497 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 741,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.1148 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

