Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,822,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80,537 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.68% of Lowe’s Companies worth $960,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $250.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.56.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

