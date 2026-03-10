Amgen Inc. $AMGN Stock Holdings Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,716,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,325 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.69% of Amgen worth $1,048,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 56.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 18.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.17.

Amgen Trading Up 2.0%

Amgen stock opened at $376.97 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.43 and a 52 week high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.