Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $35,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,464,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,996,000 after purchasing an additional 348,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,250,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,372,000 after buying an additional 200,984 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,606,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,407,000 after buying an additional 97,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,315,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,924,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 865,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,449,000 after buying an additional 80,713 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG stock opened at $163.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $172.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.69.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.2627 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

