Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $27,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 109,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 44,352 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.68 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.05.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

