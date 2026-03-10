NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe Acquires 1,000 Shares

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $20,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,959.02. The trade was a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

NBBK opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.34.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.71. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

NB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NB Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. NB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $253,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of NB Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NB Bancorp by 13.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,373 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 19,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $687,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered NB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of NB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: NBBK) is the bank holding company for NB Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts. Through a network of branches across Northeast Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, the company offers deposit and lending services tailored to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses.

The company’s core product lineup includes checking and savings accounts, money market deposits and certificates of deposit, along with residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial lending solutions.

