Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Paul Dickson Sells 1,090 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul Dickson sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $13,014.60. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 835,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,649.16. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sunrun Stock Down 0.1%

Sunrun stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.43. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. Sunrun had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RUN

Key Stories Impacting Sunrun

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.