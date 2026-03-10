Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Paul Dickson Sells 1,090 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul Dickson sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $13,014.60. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 835,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,649.16. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Sunrun Stock Down 0.1%
Sunrun stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.43. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. Sunrun had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts note Sunrun’s improving cash generation and progress on asset monetization, which supports a higher long?term valuation even though one model trimmed its fair?value estimate slightly; this is the bullish case investors cite when valuing RUN. How Sunrun (RUN) Narrative Is Shifting As Cash Generation Meets Valuation Doubts
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent reporting on short interest provides context on market positioning — rising short activity can amplify volatility but doesn’t itself change fundamentals; monitor changes in short interest for potential price pressure. 4RUN : Peering Into Sunrun Inc’s Recent Short Interest
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior executives and an insider executed stock sales on March 6 (CEO Mary Powell, CFO Danny Abajian, CRO Paul S. Dickson, director Lynn Jurich and insider Jeanna Steele). While sizes are small relative to their holdings, clustered sales by top executives can be read negatively by the market as reduced insider conviction or liquidity-driven moves; review the SEC filings linked below for details. Mary Powell Form 4 Danny Abajian Form 4 Paul S. Dickson Form 4 Lynn Jurich Form 4 Jeanna Steele Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: A law firm has announced a fraud investigation involving Sunrun, which can increase legal risk, raise uncertainty and pressure sentiment until the scope and outcome are clarified; investors should monitor developments and potential filings. RUN Investors Have Opportunity to Join Sunrun Inc. Fraud Investigation
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.
Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
