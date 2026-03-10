Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:PG opened at $155.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $360.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.08.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.