Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Up 5.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $211.50 and last traded at $211.15. 13,097,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 12,271,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays set a $250.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $263.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayban bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

