Bitcoin Private Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910.56 thousand and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.14 or 0.00306805 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 59% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Reddit, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

